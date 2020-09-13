Storms starting to move into the area

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scattered showers and storms have started to move into the area. We’ll watch Tropical Storm Sally late in the week to see if we get any moisture from that system.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ll pick up on Sunday where we left off on Saturday with scattered showers and storms across the area. These storms will pop-up and have the potential to bring have rainfall at times. We’ll have another quarter to half inch in many locations by the time Sunday comes to a close. It won’t rain the entire day, but it will be a mostly cloudy sky.

Overnight tonight we’ll have a few lingering showers that stay with us through the start of Monday. We’ll drop into the upper 60s with patches of fog to start Monday.

We'll watch the tropics late in the week to see what rain we may get off of Sally. (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

As the rain starts to leave early on Monday that will leave us with clearing conditions for the afternoon. Cooler after the passage of the front though as we’re in the low 80s.

Through the week we need to pay attention to the tropical weather moving into the Gulf of Mexico. The rain from that could move into our area through mid-week.

We do stay warm and muggy for much of the week. Just spotty rain chances for the rest of the week as we stay in the low 80s for highs and overnight lows will be dropping to the low 60s.

By the weekend we could see some temperatures that are in the upper 50s for morning lows.

