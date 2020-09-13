Target’s car seat trade-in event now underway
Target’s car seat trade-in event is back for 2020, CBS/ABC affiliate WJHL reported.
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
According to the company’s website, the event will be running through Sept. 26 and those participating can get a 20% off coupon for a new seat, stroller or select baby gear item.
This year’s event is contactless and participating locations will have a drop-box inside the store.
For more information on the event visit Target here.
