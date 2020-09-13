TBI investigating deadly shooting in Coffee County
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly shooting in Coffee County.
According to TBI, the shooting occurred on I-24 Sunday morning.
Officials identified the suspect as Dangelo Dorsey from St. Louis, Missouri.
According to TBI Dorsey is armed and dangerous and is still on the run.
No information has been released regarding the victim.
