TBI investigating deadly shooting in Coffee County

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly shooting in Coffee County.
Dangelo Dorsey is the suspect in a shooting and carjacking in Coffee Co.
Dangelo Dorsey is the suspect in a shooting and carjacking in Coffee Co.(TBI)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly shooting in Coffee County.

According to TBI, the shooting occurred on I-24 Sunday morning.

Officials identified the suspect as Dangelo Dorsey from St. Louis, Missouri.

According to TBI Dorsey is armed and dangerous and is still on the run.

No information has been released regarding the victim.

