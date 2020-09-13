Tenn. teenager charged with allegedly raping a child

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) -Johnson City police say a juvenile has been arrested and charged with allegedly raping a child, CBS/ABC affiliate WJHL reported.

According to JCPD, a 17-year-old was arrested on Friday.

WJHL reported, the arrest came after an investigation into a reported rape that happened on East Fairview Avenue.

JCPD said the 17-year-old suspect will appear in Johnson City Juvenile Court at a later date.

