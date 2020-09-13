University of Tennessee police holds virtual ride-along with K9 Bruno

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Have you ever wanted to see the nightly ride-along police take? University of Tennessee police held a virtual ride-along Saturday night with his K9 Bruno.

UT Corporal Jeffrey Quirin held the ride-along at 9 p.m. and made traffic stops throughout the night along with university housing check-ins, property checks and a quick paw stretch for Bruno.

Property check — Fab Lab on Gay St. — UT Police (@UTPolice) September 13, 2020

Check under interstate 40 for a subject with active warrants for stealing bicycles from @UTKnoxville. pic.twitter.com/pXPdGuMOc8 — UT Police (@UTPolice) September 13, 2020

Traffic stop near Cumberland and 21st. Driver crossing over to wrong side of the road. Driver did not have valid drivers license. Odor of marijuana emanating from vehicle. — UT Police (@UTPolice) September 13, 2020

Quick paw stretch for K9 Bruno at Cherokee Farms. 🐾 pic.twitter.com/lPyponGC5G — UT Police (@UTPolice) September 13, 2020

Traffic stop at Cumberland and 22nd—vehicle of four with three hanging out of windows and not wearing seatbelts. — UT Police (@UTPolice) September 13, 2020

