University of Tennessee police holds virtual ride-along with K9 Bruno
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Have you ever wanted to see the nightly ride-along police take? University of Tennessee police held a virtual ride-along Saturday night with his K9 Bruno.
UT Corporal Jeffrey Quirin held the ride-along at 9 p.m. and made traffic stops throughout the night along with university housing check-ins, property checks and a quick paw stretch for Bruno.
