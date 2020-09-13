UT moves up in AP top 25 poll

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Vols have moved up in AP’s Preseason top 25 poll. Tennessee is now ranked #15 after ranking #25 on August 24.

POLL ALERT: Clemson stays at No. 1 as 10 new teams join an AP Top 25 stripped of schools not scheduled to play this fall; Louisiana-Lafayette and Appalachian St among those in.



Full poll: https://t.co/7dTTUiB0CJ



More coverage: https://t.co/2qlqqZS1qM pic.twitter.com/65RmZimTY8 — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) September 13, 2020

The poll was released on Sunday and it has taken on a different look in what will be one of the strangest college football seasons.

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Oklahoma

4. Georgia

5. Florida

6. LSU

7. Notre Dame

8. Auburn

9. Texas

10. Texas A&M

11. Oklahoma State

12. North Carolina

13. Cincinnati

14. UCF

15. Tennessee

16. Memphis

17. Miami

18. Louisville

19. Louisiana-Lafayette

20. Virginia Tech

21. Brigham Young

22. Army

23. Kentucky

24. Appalachian State

25. Pittsburgh

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.