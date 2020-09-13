Advertisement

UT moves up in AP top 25 poll

The Vols have moved up in AP’s Preseason top 25 poll. Tennessee is now ranked #15 after ranking #25 on August 24.
Vols
Vols(Caleb Jones/Tennessee Athletics | Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The poll was released on Sunday and it has taken on a different look in what will be one of the strangest college football seasons.

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Oklahoma

4. Georgia

5. Florida

6. LSU

7. Notre Dame

8. Auburn

9. Texas

10. Texas A&M

11. Oklahoma State

12. North Carolina

13. Cincinnati

14. UCF

15. Tennessee

16. Memphis

17. Miami

18. Louisville

19. Louisiana-Lafayette

20. Virginia Tech

21. Brigham Young

22. Army

23. Kentucky

24. Appalachian State

25. Pittsburgh

