UT moves up in AP top 25 poll
The Vols have moved up in AP’s Preseason top 25 poll. Tennessee is now ranked #15 after ranking #25 on August 24.
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Vols have moved up in AP’s Preseason top 25 poll. Tennessee is now ranked #15 after ranking #25 on August 24.
The poll was released on Sunday and it has taken on a different look in what will be one of the strangest college football seasons.
1. Clemson
2. Alabama
3. Oklahoma
4. Georgia
5. Florida
6. LSU
7. Notre Dame
8. Auburn
9. Texas
10. Texas A&M
11. Oklahoma State
12. North Carolina
13. Cincinnati
14. UCF
15. Tennessee
16. Memphis
17. Miami
18. Louisville
19. Louisiana-Lafayette
20. Virginia Tech
21. Brigham Young
22. Army
23. Kentucky
24. Appalachian State
25. Pittsburgh
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.