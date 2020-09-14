Advertisement

Amazon to hire another 100,000 to keep up with online shopping surge

The company says the new hires will help pack, ship or sort orders, working in part-time and full-time roles.
In this Oct. 10, 2018, file photo, Amazon Prime boxes are loaded on a cart for delivery in New York. Amazon said Tuesday, June 23, 2020, that its carbon footprint rose 15% last year, even as it launched initiatives to reduce its harm on the environment.(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
In this Oct. 10, 2018, file photo, Amazon Prime boxes are loaded on a cart for delivery in New York. Amazon said Tuesday, June 23, 2020, that its carbon footprint rose 15% last year, even as it launched initiatives to reduce its harm on the environment.(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) (WTVG)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon says it will be hiring another 100,000 people to keep up with a surge of online orders.

The company says the new hires will help pack, ship or sort orders, working in part-time and full-time roles.

Amazon says the jobs are not related to its typical holiday hiring. Business has been booming at the Seattle-based online behemoth.

It made record profit and revenue between April and June, as more people turned to it during the pandemic to buy groceries and supplies.

Amazon said it needs the people at the 100 new warehouses, package sorting centers and other facilities it’s opening this month.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Knox County nursing home identifies COVID-19 cluster

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
This week, data showed four new deaths at the facilities bringing the total to 43.

News

Knoxville man accused of dragging woman from car during carjacking incident

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Officials said the incident caused severe bruising on the victim’s arms and legs.

News

UT reports more than 2.1K in isolation while active COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
University of Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman confirmed the university has 662 active COVID-19 cases.

News

University of Tennessee ranks among top schools in U.S.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The report named the Haslam College of Business 28th among all public universities and Tickle College of Engineering 34th.

Latest News

News

Knox County Schools report decrease in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler and Alivia Harris
Forty-one students and 17 staff members at Knox County Schools currently have COVID-19, according to data released by the Knox County School Board.

News

Roan Mountain State Parks cancels fall events due to COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Roan Mountain State Park announced several fall events have been canceled due tot he COVID-19 pandemic.

News

TBI: Coffee Co. shooting suspect “no longer threat” after leading police on chase with hostage

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers and Alivia Harris
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly shooting in Coffee County.

News

GSMNP officials identify victim after bear found scavenging on remains

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers and Alivia Harris
Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials have closed a campsite and trail after discovering human male remains.

National

Vinyl outsells CDs for first time since ’80s

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
Sales of the retro records outpaced those of CDs in the first half of this year, which hasn’t happened since the ’80s.

News

Extra $300 in federal unemployment ending in Tennessee

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The state says eligible claimants will receive the additional $300 for the weeks ending on Aug. 1 through Sept. 5.