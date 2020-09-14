Are you an East Tenn. educator? Facebook group may help you connect with others

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Maryville College professor Rebecca Lucas started a private Facebook group for teachers to collaborate creative ideas, solutions and tricks for this abnormal school year.

The Facebook group is called Remote Learning BrainTrust. Lucas, an administrator in the group, said she got the idea for the group in June.

“I kinda keyed in on some of those teach savvy teachers that I knew to be very comfortable with the technology, because I anticipated the technology was gonna be important in preparing for remote and virtual learning," said Lucas.

Lucas said the group is mostly made up of K-12 educators in Blount County, Maryville and Alcoa City Schools.

Jennifer Walker, a member of the group and Elementary Library Media Assistant, said she’s thankful for the group.

“It’s nice to be a part of a group that’s local. Cause it’s different. What we face is different than what they might be facing in Oregon, Washington D.C or Florida," Walker said.

