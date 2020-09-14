Blast of cooler air after Sally’s heavy rain

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are now five named storms in the Atlantic, including strengthening Hurricane Sally in the Gulf of Mexico.

We have clouds from Sally and wildfire smoke already here.

The storm is turning a little bit towards Atlanta for Thursday and Friday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The weather is really quiet today, as a weakened cold boundary moves northeast to southwest Monday afternoon.

That light wind behind the front should keep most of the fog at bay Tuesday morning, but we will have a high cloud deck from Sally. There’s very low chances of rain, but it’s not zero. We only expect one or two small and weak rain showers. We have a pretty nice day and it’s still not too humid, even despite the cloud-cover.

Wednesday is cooler, with denser clouds, but still very little rain.

LOOKING AHEAD

The long-range forecast is all about Sally’s rain and wind. The storm’s track is slowing down and, because of that, the cold front blowing it to the East Coast will keep a lot of the heavier rain in Georgia and Alabama.

Still, we expect showers and heavy rain in Blount, Monroe, and McMinn Counties. The winds could be pretty strong, too. The rain moves to the mountains as we head into Friday morning.

Temps will be much, much below average Thursday and Friday, with Sally’s rain.

But the weekend features a fall-like feel, lots of sun, and morning lows in the upper 40s.

Some heavy rain reaches our area Thursday to Friday. (WVLT)

