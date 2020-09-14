Advertisement

Brad Paisley, wife fights hunger with 1 million meal pledge

Some meals will include artisanal pastas, hearty stews and flavorful soups.
Brad Paisley is performing at the Grand Ole Opry on June 27.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Country music star Brad Paisley and his wife are expanding their effort to fight hunger. Paisley and actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley have pledged to donate one million nutritional meals in various cities around the country.

The initiative is billed as the Million Meal Donation Tour, which kicked off in Detroit last week. The tour will run for two weeks visiting food banks in 16 major cities including Los Angeles, New York, Houston, Atlanta and Miami.

The tour will end in Chicago on Sept. 21. The meals will be packed in semi-trucks with about 750,000 pounds of food to feed more than 60,000 families.

Some meals will include artisan pastas, hearty stews and flavorful soups.

