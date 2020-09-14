Advertisement

Christmas planning gets easier with KARM store’s opening

Is it too early or the perfect time to get started with your Christmas planning? If you’re in the second camp, Knoxville Area Rescue Ministries has the perfect solution for you.
KARM Christmas Store
KARM Christmas Store(WVLT)
By Maggie Gregg and Anne Brock
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KARM’s Christmas Store is an in-door winter wonderland with dozens of trees, thousands of ornaments and other Christmas-related collectibles that can get you in the holly jolly spirit, and luckily, it’s opening a couple weeks early.

Victoria Holland, KARM Senior Operations Director, said, “We just felt like everybody needed something to look forward to."

As of Monday, September 14, Christmas just so happened to be a little over 100 days away.

The Christmas Store opened last Saturday, and KARM said it has added two more cash registers to alleviate shopping stress. Store operators ask that customers wear masks while inside.

BIG NEWS❗️It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas! 🎄 KARM Stores employees have been working hard to get the...

Posted by Knox Area Rescue Ministries on Friday, September 11, 2020

If you want to get your Christmas decoration on, the store is located at 9329 Kingston Pike.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

