Christmas planning gets easier with KARM store’s opening

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Is it too early or the perfect time to get started with your Christmas planning? If you’re in the second camp, Knoxville Area Rescue Ministries has the perfect solution for you.

KARM’s Christmas Store is an in-door winter wonderland with dozens of trees, thousands of ornaments and other Christmas-related collectibles that can get you in the holly jolly spirit, and luckily, it’s opening a couple weeks early.

Victoria Holland, KARM Senior Operations Director, said, “We just felt like everybody needed something to look forward to."

As of Monday, September 14, Christmas just so happened to be a little over 100 days away.

The Christmas Store opened last Saturday, and KARM said it has added two more cash registers to alleviate shopping stress. Store operators ask that customers wear masks while inside.

If you want to get your Christmas decoration on, the store is located at 9329 Kingston Pike.

