Advertisement

Court: Trump can end temporary legal status for 4 countries

President Donald Trump speaks during an event on judicial appointments, in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump speaks during an event on judicial appointments, in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(Evan Vucci | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — The Trump administration can end humanitarian protections that have allowed hundreds of thousands of people from El Salvador, Nicaragua, Haiti and Sudan to remain in the United States, a divided appeals court ruled Monday.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals lifted a preliminary injunction that had blocked the government from ending Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, for people from those four countries. People from El Salvador would be most affected.

Since 1990, the policy has granted temporary legal status to people from countries affected by natural disasters and civil conflict. The legal status is often extended, but the Trump administration decided to end it for several countries.

President Donald Trump’s change of direction on TPS had been on hold since early in his administration, even as he has moved to restrict other forms of humanitarian status in the U.S.

He has sharply limited the number of refugees allowed to resettle in the United States and taken several measures to dramatically curb access to asylum.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics Headlines

Trump spurns science on climate: ‘Don’t think science knows’

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden focused their presidential battle on the wildfire-scorched West Coast Monday.

News

Here’s how Martha Stewart’s friendship with Snoop Dogg led to a CBD product launch

Updated: moments ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
OG-lifestyle branding expert Martha Stewart is now the latest entrepreneur with a CBD products line.

WVLT

Blast of cooler air after Sally’s heavy rain

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Hurricane Sally brings heavy rain for part of our area late week, then a big cool down.

News

Photo of virtual learning student goes viral

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A photo captured by an Arizona mom of her frustrated son, who is learning from home, went viral because everybody is feeling the exact same.

National

USPS sends vote-by-mail postcard to households

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
The mailing comes in the aftermath of questions about whether the agency was up to the task and questions from the White House about the validity of mail-in and absentee voting systems in various states.

Latest News

National

Hobby Lobby to raise company’s minimum wage in October for full-time workers

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Travis Leder
Hobby Lobby has announced it will once again boost its minimum wage.

National

Hurricane Sally threatens Gulf Coast with a slow drenching

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Forecasters predicted said the biggest threat is flooding, with as much as two feet of rain falling in some areas.

News

Christmas planning gets easier with KARM store’s opening

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg and Anne Brock
Is it too early or the perfect time to get started with your Christmas planning? If you’re in the second camp, Knoxville Area Rescue Ministries has the perfect solution for you.

News

Here’s how you can help Pigeon Forge celebrate its 60th birthday

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Pigeon Forge will reach a milestone next year as the city tuns 60 years old. Now the city is asking for your help to be a part of the celebration.

News

Taco Bell debuts custom Jalapeno Noir wine

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Moss
Taco Bell announced it is getting into the wine business, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

News

Are you an East Tenn. educator? Facebook group may help you connect with others

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Erica Lunsford
Maryville College professor Rebecca Lucas started a private Facebook group for teachers to collaborate creative ideas, solutions and tricks for this abnormal school year.