Customer accuses nail tech of sexual assault during home appointment

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Murfreesboro nail technician is facing charges of sexual battery after police say he allegedly assaulted a woman during a COVID-19 at-home appointment.

According to police, Nam Dinh went to a woman’s home because she booked an appointment for a manicure and pedicure with Nails So Happy on Lascassas Pike.

The woman reported that Dinh touched her inappropriately and tried to kiss her.

According to the victim, she had scheduled several appointments for similar services in the past and did not experience any issues.

Dinh was arrested and has since been released after posting his $3,5000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rutherford County General Sessions Court on Sept. 28.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.