Advertisement

Extra $300 in federal unemployment ending in Tennessee

The state says eligible claimants will receive the additional $300 for the weeks ending on Aug. 1 through Sept. 5.
(Source: MGN Image)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The extra $300 unemployment payments available amid the coronavirus pandemic are ending.

According to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, the Federal Emergency Management Agency informed the state that funding for the Lost Wages Assistance Program payments was slated to stop Sept. 5.

The state says eligible claimants will receive the additional $300 for the weeks ending on Aug. 1 through Sept. 5.

Retroactive payments will be delayed at least two weeks and the Aug. 29 and Sept. 5 payment periods will have a lag time.

The $300 benefit is added to the current maximum state payout of $275.

The state requested the extra unemployment funding after the end of a $600-per-week payout under the federal coronavirus relief bill.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

TBI: Coffee Co. shooting suspect “no longer threat” after leading police on chase with hostage

Updated: moments ago
|
By Lauren Meyers and Alivia Harris
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly shooting in Coffee County.

News

GSMNP officials identify victim after bear found scavenging on remains

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers and Alivia Harris
Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials have closed a campsite and trail after discovering human male remains.

News

Titans’ Henry faces toughest foe and friend Monday in Denver

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Denver Broncos are Derrick Henry’s kryptonite.

News

Titans top draft pick arrested, charged with drunken driving

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The No. 29 pick overall in April out of Georgia currently is on the reserve-COVID list for the second time.

Latest News

News

Titans top draft pick arrested, charged with drunken driving

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The No. 29 pick overall in April out of Georgia currently is on the reserve-COVID list for the second time.

National

Lock of Abraham Lincoln’s hair sells for more than $81,000

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A lock of Abraham Lincoln’s hair along with a bloodstained telegram about his 1865 assassination have been sold at auction for more than $81,000.

News

Temporary lane closures on Gatlinburg Spur to begin Monday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Great Smoky Mountains National Park maintenance crews announced upcoming lane closures along the Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge.

News

Elderly couple who went missing while leaving Gatlinburg found in Georgia

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks and Alivia Harris
Officers said the couple appeared to be in good health and family members are headed to Georgia to pick them up.

WVLT

Humid, spotty rain ahead of Sally’s downpours

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
Tropical Storm Sally brings heavy rain late week, then a big cool down.

Politics Headlines

Florida city repeals 13-year ban on saggy pants

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Opa-locka City Commission voted to repeal both the original 2007 legislation and a 2013 ordinance that said women, not just men, could receive civil citations for wearing pants that exposed their undergarments.