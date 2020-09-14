Advertisement

“Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” mansion will be available on Airbnb

The mansion featured on the hit show the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” can be yours--for a limited time thanks to Airbnb.
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CBS/WVLT) - The mansion featured on the hit show the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” can be yours--for a limited time thanks to Airbnb.

The ‘Fresh Prince’ himself, aka Will Smith, announced the listing on Instagram along with his on-screen co-star, DJ Jazzy Jeff, outside of the mansion which was used for exterior shots on the show.

CBS reported that the inside of the home features “bold graffiti art” and “posh interiors." It will be available to book on September 29 and there are five one-night stays available in October for just $30 each.

The price might seem unbelievable, but CBS reported it signifies the 30 years since the "the world famous mansion became a pop culture architectural icon,” Airbnb says.

Airbnb said the stays will take place for one night each in Will’s wing of the mansion with access to the poolside lounge area and dining room. Also included will be throwback music on classic turntables, a fully stocked closet and a virtual welcome from Jazzy Jeff.

COVID-19 rules will be in place, Airbnb said.

