Gov. Lee announces $27.6M grants to develop Tenn. communities

The grants are distributed based on priorities set through the public meeting process at the local community level and funded through HUD.
Gov. Bill Lee addresses media on police reform
Gov. Bill Lee addresses media on police reform(WVLT News)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Bill Lee and the Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe approved $27.6 million in Community Development Block Grants.

The grants will assist communities with infrastructure improvements, housing rehabilitations and health and safety initiatives.

“These funds play an important role in helping communities across Tennessee prepare for future economic development opportunities and continued growth,” Lee said. “I applaud each community for investing in themselves and taking the necessary steps to improve their assets, infrastructure and safety initiatives.”

Anderson County- $464,335 for Sewer System Improvements

Crossville- $525,060 for Sewer System Improvements

Greeneville- $349, 013 for Emergency Services Improvements

Hamblen County- $382,905 for Fire Protection Improvements

LaFollette- $630,000 for Water System Improvements

Maynardville- $630,000 for Water Line Extension

McMinn County- $630,000 for Water System Improvements

New Tazewell- $419,980 for Fire Protection Improvements

Oneida- $630,000 for Water System Improvements

Union County- $253,143 for Fire Protection Improvements

Each application was supported by the community’s senator and representatives in the Tennessee General Assembly.

