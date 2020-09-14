Advertisement

Here’s how Martha Stewart’s friendship with Snoop Dogg led to a CBD product launch

OG-lifestyle branding expert Martha Stewart is now the latest entrepreneur with a CBD products line.
Martha Stewart, American businesswoman, writer, and television personality., Photo Date: April 27, 2011 / Cropped Photo: David Shankbone / CC BY 2.0 / (MGN)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
(CNN/WVLT) - OG-lifestyle branding expert Martha Stewart is now the latest entrepreneur with a CBD products line.

CNN reported that the products, gummies, soft gels and oil drops, launched Thursday after more than a year in development. It’s part of a partnership with Canopy Growth. Stewart joined the company as an advisor in 2019 after being introduced to the company’s founder by Snoop Dogg.

The products range from $34.99 to $44.99 and will be sold at Canopy’s e-commerce site. Pet products are expected to debut later in 2020.

“I was surprised to learn that while most people have heard of CBD, less than 20% of us have actually tried it,” Stewart said in a statement emailed to CNN Business. “For me, that signals a lot of opportunity to create beautiful, elevated products that help people live well.”

Stewart said she drew inspiration for the products from her kitchen and garden. CNN reported the gummies resemble pâte de fruits, the chewy French candy, and the products boast flavors such as Meyer lemon, kumquat, blood orange and huckleberry.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

