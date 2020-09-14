Advertisement

Here’s how you can help Pigeon Forge celebrate its 60th birthday

Pigeon Forge will reach a milestone next year as the city tuns 60-years-old.
City of Pigeon Forge turning 60 years old.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Pigeon Forge will reach a milestone next year as the city tuns 60-years-old. Now the city is asking for your help to be a part of the celebration.

The city of Pigeon Forge has launched a website, “Celebrating 60 Years of Memories.” The city is asking for photos in front of the Old Mill, family time at Dollywood and photos of earlier theme parks such as ‘Rebel Road.’

“It’s a special place for a lot of folks so we want to showcase those memories of the past and for the future. That’s what we’re calling it in 60 years of memories for Pigeon Forge,” said Sue Carr, with the city of Pigeon Forge.

Selected families will be features in the vacation planner for 2021. If your pictures are used, you can win a trip to the Smokies.

To submit your pictures visit the website here.

