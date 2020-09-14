Humid, spotty rain ahead of Sally’s downpours

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re stalling between a cold front and what will be remnants of Sally, with spotty rain chances and warm, humid conditions for now.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning starts with patchy fog and scattered clouds. It’s partly cloudy to mostly cloudy this morning, with stray drizzle. The morning low is around 69 degrees.

Rain chances are isolated today, with a 20% coverage of our area midday. We have some extra clouds late morning through midday, then clouds breaking up and clearing slowly for the rest of the day. This pulls the isolated rain south. Today’s high is around 86 degrees, which is a few degrees above average, but the humidity does also make it feel a few degrees warmer. It’s a little breezy today, with a Northeasterly wind 5 to 10 mph and gusts around 15 mph.

Tonight will be partly cloudy, with a light breeze, and a low around 64 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

We spend the next couple of days with a similar feel ... temperatures are in the mid 80s Tuesday and low 80s Wednesday, staying humid with only isolated rain chances. Clouds will increase Wednesday as they fan out ahead of Sally.

Heavy rain from Tropical Storm Sally on Thursday are coming up from the South, and looking to reach about 60% of our area. This brings some heavy downpours to the southern part of our area, as of now, and we’ll keep you updated on how far north this will reach.

Some heavy rain reaches our area Thursday to Friday. (WVLT)

A cold front blows in behind Sally Friday. This takes us from scattered to spotty showers on Friday, then a string of days in the 70s and morning lows closer to 50 degrees!

Mon AM 8-day forecast (WVLT)

