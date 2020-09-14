Advertisement

Ice chunk twice the size of Manhattan has broken off Greenland

Scientists say an ice chunk of Greenland’s ice cap twice the size of Manhattan, NY has broken off in the far northeastern Arctic.
In this image proved by the European Space Agency, ESA, showing the glacier section that broke off the fjord called Nioghalvfjerdsfjorden, bottom, which is roughly 80 kilometers (50 miles) long and 20 kilometers (12 miles) wide, the National Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland said Monday. The glacier is at the end of the Northeast Greenland Ice Stream, where it flows off land and into the ocean. Scientists with National Geological Survey see it as evidence of rapid climate change leading to the disintegration of the Arctic's largest remaining ice shelf.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Associated Press) -Scientists say an ice chunk of Greenland’s ice cap twice the size of Manhattan, NY has broken off in the far northeastern Arctic.

Greenland’s ice cap is estimated to be around 42.3 square miles.

Scientists said they see it as evidence of rapid climate change which is leading to the disintegration of the Arctic’s largest remaining ice shelf.

One scientist says ‘we should be very concerned’ about the ice loss. In August, a study showed that Greenland lost a record amount of ice during an extra warm 2019.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

