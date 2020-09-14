Ice chunk twice the size of Manhattan has broken off Greenland

(Associated Press) -Scientists say an ice chunk of Greenland’s ice cap twice the size of Manhattan, NY has broken off in the far northeastern Arctic.

Greenland’s ice cap is estimated to be around 42.3 square miles.

Scientists said they see it as evidence of rapid climate change which is leading to the disintegration of the Arctic’s largest remaining ice shelf.

One scientist says ‘we should be very concerned’ about the ice loss. In August, a study showed that Greenland lost a record amount of ice during an extra warm 2019.

