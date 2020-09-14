Advertisement

Is this yours? Loudon Co. deputies looking for owners of recovered stolen property

Good news for anyone who recently had items stolen from their yard in Loudon County.
Loudon Stolen Items
Loudon Stolen Items(Loudon County Sheriff's Office)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUDON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good news for anyone who recently had items stolen from their yard in Loudon County. Loudon officials said they are searching for the owners of several stolen items that have recently been recovered.

According to deputies, the property is believed to have been taken from the Cordova Road area in early September.

“While some owners have been found, Investigators are still seeking claimants for the property show in the attached pictures,” said a post from the sheriff’s office.

Images released by police show various lawn ornaments and lights.

Anyone who believes they are the owner of any of the items pictured in the Facebook post below should contact Detective Sergeant Jerramie Bowen at (865) 986-4823.

LCSO CRIMINAL INVESTIGATORS SEEKING INFORMATION REGARDING RECOVERED STOLEN PROPERTY LOUDON COUNTY, TENNESSEE - LCSO...

Posted by Loudon County Sheriff's Office, TN. on Monday, September 14, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LaFollette police raise more than $4k for officer with cancer

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Megan Sadler
LaFollette Police Officers raised more than $4,000 for a fellow officer being treated for cancer.

News

Knoxville tiger may be ‘case of mistaken identity,’ TWRA says

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said the suspected Knoxville tiger may be a case of mistaken identity.

News

Gov. Lee announces $27.6M grants to develop Tenn. communities

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The grants are distributed based on priorities set through the public meeting process at the local community level and funded through HUD.

News

MEDIC Regional Blood Center in critical need for blood donations

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
MEDIC Regional Blood Center announced all locations are in critical need for blood donations.

Latest News

News

September record low increase in COVID-19 cases reported in Knox County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers, Megan Sadler and Alivia Harris
Active COVID-19 cases decreased on Sunday, according to new data released by the Knox County Health Department.

News

Knox County nursing home identifies COVID-19 cluster

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
This week, data showed four new deaths at the facilities bringing the total to 43.

News

Knoxville man accused of dragging woman from car during carjacking incident

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Officials said the incident caused severe bruising on the victim’s arms and legs.

News

Amazon to hire another 100,000 to keep up with online shopping surge

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The company says the new hires will help pack, ship or sort orders, working in part-time and full-time roles.

News

UT reports more than 2.1K in isolation while active COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
University of Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman confirmed the university has 662 active COVID-19 cases.

News

University of Tennessee ranks among top schools in U.S.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The report named the Haslam College of Business 28th among all public universities and Tickle College of Engineering 34th.