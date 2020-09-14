Is this yours? Loudon Co. deputies looking for owners of recovered stolen property

LOUDON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good news for anyone who recently had items stolen from their yard in Loudon County. Loudon officials said they are searching for the owners of several stolen items that have recently been recovered.

According to deputies, the property is believed to have been taken from the Cordova Road area in early September.

“While some owners have been found, Investigators are still seeking claimants for the property show in the attached pictures,” said a post from the sheriff’s office.

Images released by police show various lawn ornaments and lights.

Anyone who believes they are the owner of any of the items pictured in the Facebook post below should contact Detective Sergeant Jerramie Bowen at (865) 986-4823.

LCSO CRIMINAL INVESTIGATORS SEEKING INFORMATION REGARDING RECOVERED STOLEN PROPERTY LOUDON COUNTY, TENNESSEE - LCSO... Posted by Loudon County Sheriff's Office, TN. on Monday, September 14, 2020

