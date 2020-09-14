Knoxville man accused of dragging woman from car during carjacking incident

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said a man was arrested in connection to a Friday carjacking incident.

According to KPD, a woman stopped her car near Central Street and Summit Hill Drive to help a man she thought was injured and needed help.

Once the woman stopped, police said Joshua Peek, 31, jumped into her vehicle and attempted to steal the woman’s personal belongings.

Peek reportedly choked the victim and grabbed her wallet before running from the car. Police said the woman attempted to chase Peek before he ran back to her car and began to drive away.

The woman then grabbed onto the door of the car in an attempt to stop Peek, who continued to drive dragging the victim through the parking lot.

Officials said the incident caused severe bruising on the victim’s arms and legs.

Peek was arrested shortly after fleeing the scene and charged with carjacking.

