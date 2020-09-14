KPD begins body-cam training as first shipment of equipment arrives

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department said officers began body camera training as the first shipment of equipment arrived Monday.

50 body cameras will initially be deployed into the field on a date that has not yet been announced, said KPD in a Tweet.

Police Chief Eve Thomas earlier this week announced the department had reached a deal with Axon Enterprise.

The department also received a shipment of in-car cameras that are now ready to be installed.

The cameras were initially set to be installed in summer 2020, but were delayed due to COVID-19.

