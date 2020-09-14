Man shot in face after complaining about service at Florida shop

MIAMI (WTSP/WVLT) - A Florida man was hospitalized after investigators said he was shot in the face Sunday afternoon at a Fort Pierce smoothie cafe.

Fort Pierce Police said the incident happened just before 3:30 p.m. at the Tropical Smoothie Cafe when a 39-year-old customer started complaining about how long his order was taking, WTSP reported.

Investigators said he continued to rant until a man came into the shop, confronted the victim and then shot him in the face. The shooter ran away. K-9 units searched the area, but the shooter escaped.

WTSP reported that the victim was taken to an area hospital. He is described as being in serious condition but is expected to recover.

