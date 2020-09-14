MEDIC Regional Blood Center in critical need for blood donations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - MEDIC Regional Blood Center announced all locations are in critical need for blood donations.

The Blood Center is now at the critical level for O Positive, O Negative and A Negative blood.

Individuals interested in donating can visit one of the following locations:

Downtown Knoxville – 1601 Ailor Avenue

Farragut – 11000 Kingston Pike

Athens – 213 E. Washington Avenue, Suite 104

Crossville – 79 S. Main Street

All donors are required to wear a mask or face covering. MEDIC will provide face masks to anyone without one. Appointments can be made online or by calling 865-524-3074.

For a limited time, donors will receive a MEDIC Shaker Bottle and a Texas Roadhouse Appetizer coupon.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.