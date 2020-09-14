Photo of virtual learning student goes viral

(WVLT/CBS) - A photo captured by an Arizona mom of her frustrated son, who is learning from home, went viral because everybody is feeling the exact same.

The photo, shared by Kara McDowell on August 7, shows her 5-year-old son lying across a chair, seemingly put out during a session of remote learning.

“My Kindergartner on a 40 minute video call is a total mood,” McDowell wrote in the caption — one that resonated with many.

My Kindergartner on a 40 minute video call is a total mood. pic.twitter.com/WE2RHoFZhM — Kara McDowell pre-order ONE WAY OR ANOTHER (@karajmcdowell) August 7, 2020

Her son’s frustrations are felt by many, including adults. If you’re a parent struggling with at-home learning, you can go here for some helpful tips and tutorials.

