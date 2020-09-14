Record tied for most tropical cyclones over Atlantic Basin
The National Hurricane Center said a record was tied Monday for the most tropical cyclones over the Atlantic basin at once.
This as the center issued advisories for Tropical Storm Vicky, Hurricane Paulette, Hurricane Sally and Tropical Storm Teddy.
The previous record was set in September 1971, according to a Tweet from the NHC.
Sally is expected to make landfall and impact the coast from the Florida panhandle to Louisiana later this week.
East Tennessee is expected to get heavy rain from the storm as early as Thursday.
