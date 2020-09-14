Record tied for most tropical cyclones over Atlantic Basin

(WVLT) - The National Hurricane Center said a record was tied Monday for the most tropical cyclones over the Atlantic basin at once.

This as the center issued advisories for Tropical Storm Vicky, Hurricane Paulette, Hurricane Sally and Tropical Storm Teddy.

The previous record was set in September 1971, according to a Tweet from the NHC.

Sally is expected to make landfall and impact the coast from the Florida panhandle to Louisiana later this week.

East Tennessee is expected to get heavy rain from the storm as early as Thursday.

We are issuing advisories on five tropical cyclones over the Atlantic basin. This ties the record for the most number of tropical cyclones in that basin at one time, last set in Sept 1971. See https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB for the latest updates. #Paulette #Rene #Sally #Teddy #Vicky pic.twitter.com/K32RyJBqbo — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 14, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.