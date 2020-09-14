Advertisement

Rep. Tim Burchett’s first bill unanimously passes House of Representative

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) (Source: Gray DC)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Rep. Tim Burchett’s first bill has unanimously passed out of the House of Representatives Monday.

The House of Representatives passed the Microloan Transparency and Accountability Act. The Act provides Small Business Administration (SBA) microloan intermediaries with an assistance grant for working with rural small businesses. The intermediaries must make 25% of their loans to rural small businesses to be eligible for the grant.

Rep. Burchett said small businesses deserve fair access to SBA resources so they can grow. “As a former local mayor, I know the difference that easy access to loans – even small ones – can make for our American mom-and-pop shops. Rural small businesses will have more opportunity to grow and innovate with the help of this legislation and the steps it takes to promote fair access to financial resources for every American small business,” said Rep. Burchett.

The Act now heads to the Senate and waits floor action.

For more information on the bill visit the website here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

