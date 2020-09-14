Roan Mountain State Parks cancels fall events due to COVID-19
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Roan Mountain State Park announced several fall events have been canceled due tot he COVID-19 pandemic.
The Chilli Cook-Off, Autumn Harvest Festival and Winter Preparation Festival were canceled.
Park officials said the events were canceled “due to heavy reliance upon close quarters, high volumes of people, and the policy against the sharing of food during park activities.”
