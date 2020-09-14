Advertisement

Roan Mountain State Parks cancels fall events due to COVID-19

Roan Mountain State Park announced several fall events have been canceled due tot he COVID-19 pandemic.
Roane Mountain State Park
Roane Mountain State Park(Roane Mountain State Park)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Roan Mountain State Park announced several fall events have been canceled due tot he COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chilli Cook-Off, Autumn Harvest Festival and Winter Preparation Festival were canceled.

Park officials said the events were canceled “due to heavy reliance upon close quarters, high volumes of people, and the policy against the sharing of food during park activities.”

Covid 19 Event Cancellations Update: Due to continued limitations on programs and events due to Covid 19, we have...

Posted by Roan Mountain State Park on Sunday, September 13, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Knox County Schools report decrease in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Megan Sadler and Alivia Harris
Forty-one students and 17 staff members at Knox County Schools currently have COVID-19, according to data released by the Knox County School Board.

News

TBI: Coffee Co. shooting suspect “no longer threat” after leading police on chase with hostage

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers and Alivia Harris
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly shooting in Coffee County.

News

GSMNP officials identify victim after bear found scavenging on remains

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers and Alivia Harris
Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials have closed a campsite and trail after discovering human male remains.

National

Vinyl outsells CDs for first time since ’80s

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
Sales of the retro records outpaced those of CDs in the first half of this year, which hasn’t happened since the ’80s.

Latest News

News

Extra $300 in federal unemployment ending in Tennessee

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The state says eligible claimants will receive the additional $300 for the weeks ending on Aug. 1 through Sept. 5.

News

Titans’ Henry faces toughest foe and friend Monday in Denver

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Denver Broncos are Derrick Henry’s kryptonite.

News

Titans top draft pick arrested, charged with drunken driving

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The No. 29 pick overall in April out of Georgia currently is on the reserve-COVID list for the second time.

National

Lock of Abraham Lincoln’s hair sells for more than $81,000

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A lock of Abraham Lincoln’s hair along with a bloodstained telegram about his 1865 assassination have been sold at auction for more than $81,000.

News

Temporary lane closures on Gatlinburg Spur to begin Monday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Great Smoky Mountains National Park maintenance crews announced upcoming lane closures along the Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge.

News

Elderly couple who went missing while leaving Gatlinburg found in Georgia

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks and Alivia Harris
Officers said the couple appeared to be in good health and family members are headed to Georgia to pick them up.