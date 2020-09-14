Roan Mountain State Parks cancels fall events due to COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Roan Mountain State Park announced several fall events have been canceled due tot he COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chilli Cook-Off, Autumn Harvest Festival and Winter Preparation Festival were canceled.

Park officials said the events were canceled “due to heavy reliance upon close quarters, high volumes of people, and the policy against the sharing of food during park activities.”

Covid 19 Event Cancellations Update: Due to continued limitations on programs and events due to Covid 19, we have... Posted by Roan Mountain State Park on Sunday, September 13, 2020

