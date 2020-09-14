Senior couple missing after becoming “disoriented” and getting lost leaving Gatlinburg

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A senior couple traveling from Gatlinburg is missing, according to officials.

The Cleveland Police Department said Betty Hicks, 87, and her husband Ken Hicks, 82, left their Cleveland home Saturday, September 12 around 10:00 a.m. headed to Gatlinburg. On their way home, the couple became “became disoriented and confused, causing them to get lost”.

The couple is driving a 2012 white Chevrolet Malibu.

The family of the couple told police Mr. Hicks is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. Anyone who has seen the couple or their vehicle is asked to call 9-1-1.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.