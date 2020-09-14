Taco Bell debuts custom Jalapeno Noir wine
Taco Bell announced it is getting into the wine business, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.
Taco Bell Canada debuted its Jalapeno Noir wine on Facebook.
The company said the wine pairs well with ‘Toasted Cheesy Chalupa’s.’
The company said it will be available to the public on Sept. 16 on tacobell.ca.
