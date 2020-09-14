Advertisement

Tenn. toddler shot while playing in home, mother speaks out

Memphis investigators said a two-year-old boy was shot while playing inside his home at The Arbors of Hickory Ridge Apartments
Police tape at crime scene
Police tape at crime scene(KY3)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG/WVLT) - Memphis investigators said a two-year-old boy was shot while playing inside his home at The Arbors of Hickory Ridge Apartments Sunday.

His mother told WREG that she was just steps away from her son when it happened. She grabbed him and went into her kitchen, where she noticed he was bleeding.

“I noticed he was bleeding. I checked him and he had a bullet wound were the bullet went in, and when the ambulance and fire department and police and everyone got there they found an exit wound.” Police said the child was hit in the leg and taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

The apartment complex told WREG that it has security 24-hours per day but Sunday they were off. Witnesses gave police a description of the suspects involved.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

GSMNP officials awaiting 'greatest piece of information’ on victim after bear found scavenging on remains

Updated: moments ago
|
By Lauren Meyers and Alivia Harris
Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials have closed a campsite and trail after discovering human male remains.

News

KPD begins body-cam training as first shipment of equipment arrives

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Megan Sadler
The Knoxville Police Department said officers began body camera training as the first shipment of equipment arrived Monday.

News

Brad Paisley, wife fights hunger with 1 million meal pledge

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Some meals will include artisanal pastas, hearty stews and flavorful soups.

News

TBI: Coffee Co. shooting suspect “no longer threat” after leading police on chase with hostage

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers and Alivia Harris
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly shooting in Coffee County.

Latest News

News

’GatlinBURGER’ week to celebrate hamburgers

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Gatlinburg officials announced a new event that’s putting the spotlight on the classic All-American Hamburger.

News

Record tied for most tropical cyclones over Atlantic Basin

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Megan Sadler
The National Hurricane Center said a record was tied Monday for the most tropical cyclones over the Atlantic basin at once.

News

LaFollette police raise more than $4k for officer with cancer

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
LaFollette Police Officers raised more than $4,000 for a fellow officer being treated for cancer.

News

Is this yours? Loudon Co. deputies looking for owners of recovered stolen property

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Good news for anyone who recently had items stolen from their yard in Loudon.

News

Knoxville tiger may be ‘case of mistaken identity,’ TWRA says

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said the suspected Knoxville tiger may be a case of mistaken identity.

News

Gov. Lee announces $27.6M grants to develop Tenn. communities

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The grants are distributed based on priorities set through the public meeting process at the local community level and funded through HUD.