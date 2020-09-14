Tenn. toddler shot while playing in home, mother speaks out

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG/WVLT) - Memphis investigators said a two-year-old boy was shot while playing inside his home at The Arbors of Hickory Ridge Apartments Sunday.

His mother told WREG that she was just steps away from her son when it happened. She grabbed him and went into her kitchen, where she noticed he was bleeding.

“I noticed he was bleeding. I checked him and he had a bullet wound were the bullet went in, and when the ambulance and fire department and police and everyone got there they found an exit wound.” Police said the child was hit in the leg and taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

The apartment complex told WREG that it has security 24-hours per day but Sunday they were off. Witnesses gave police a description of the suspects involved.

