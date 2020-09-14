Advertisement

Titans debut ‘Tennessee Tough’ mural in downtown Nashville

The Tennessee Titans unveiled a new ‘Tennessee Tough’ mural in downtown Nashville this weekend.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WVLT/WTVF) -The Tennessee Titans unveiled a new ‘Tennessee Tough’ mural in downtown Nashville this weekend.

CBS affiliate WTVF reported the mural features a football player with “Nashville 615” on the jersey along with quotes from notable Tennesseans and different counties in the state.

The mural also has a built-in reality component that makes the wall look animated when viewed through a cell phone camera.

“We’re just really fortunate to be part of this community and it’s going to be a representation of how we’ve banded together, how people have really come together to help each other out, help a neighbor. We’re just really proud of that so we wanted to celebrate that with this mural,” said Surf Melendez, Titans creative director.

According to WTVF, the artist of the mural is Eric “Mobe” Bass who said he has been cheering for the Titans since he was a kid.

The mural is located at the corner of Sixth Avenue and Korean Veterans Boulevard, across from the Music City Center.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.

