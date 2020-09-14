Advertisement

Titans’ Henry faces toughest foe and friend Monday in Denver

The Denver Broncos are Derrick Henry’s kryptonite.
Tennessee Titans inside linebacker Rashaan Evans (54) celebrates with Kevin Byard (31) after Evans ran back a fumble 53 yards for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney)
Tennessee Titans inside linebacker Rashaan Evans (54) celebrates with Kevin Byard (31) after Evans ran back a fumble 53 yards for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney) (KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Broncos are Derrick Henry’s kryptonite.

In two games against them, the Tennessee Titans star has averaged 2.5 yards a carry, about half of his 4.8-yard average across four NFL seasons.

When the teams meet Monday night, Henry will line up against former teammate Jurrell Casey, who’s clogging up the running lanes in Denver following his offseason trade from Tennessee.

Even with Casey on his side last year, Henry was stifled in a 16-0 loss at Denver, gaining just 28 yards on 15 carries. That was easily the low point in a season in which Henry ran for an NFL-best 1,540 yards.

“Really not dwelling on last year,” Henry said. “We know what type of game it was last year and move on from that. We’re preparing for this week, ready to travel to Denver, play against a good team, a good defense, a physical team, a pretty sound team and just compete this week.”

The Titans changed quarterbacks, benching Marcus Mariota for Ryan Tannehill midway through their defeat in Denver last Oct. 13. They went 9-4 the rest of the way, ended Tom Brady’s career in New England and gave Kansas City a scare in the AFC championship. That run helped Tannehill earn a four-year, $118 million extension and Henry a four-year, $50 million deal.

Those big contracts undoubtedly played a role in Tennessee dealing Casey, a five-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman, to Denver for a seventh-round pick in one of the bigger shockers of the offseason.

“Jurrell is like a brother to me,” Henry said. “He’s a disruptive player, I think we all know what type of player he is. You’ve definitely got to prepare for him, and excited to go against him on Monday night.”

Casey has been looking forward to playing his former team even though he knows corralling Henry could be one of the tougher tasks in the league.

“The biggest thing is having all those guys to the ball. That’s one. When (Tannehill) hands the ball off to him, every guy’s on that pile, every guy’s tackling him. If we build a wall up front it makes the game a lot easier,” Casey said. "It’s when that dude gets the open lanes and starts hitting downhill and starts making those DBs and second-level guys miss is when you start getting in trouble.

“Our biggest thing is making sure we up front are building that wall, getting off blocks and making sure he’s not getting just one or two guys, little guys, trying to make tackles. Us big guys have to make sure we’re there.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

TBI: Coffee Co. shooting suspect “no longer threat” after leading police on chase with hostage

Updated: moments ago
|
By Lauren Meyers and Alivia Harris
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly shooting in Coffee County.

News

GSMNP officials identify victim after bear found scavenging on remains

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers and Alivia Harris
Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials have closed a campsite and trail after discovering human male remains.

News

Extra $300 in federal unemployment ending in Tennessee

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The state says eligible claimants will receive the additional $300 for the weeks ending on Aug. 1 through Sept. 5.

News

Titans top draft pick arrested, charged with drunken driving

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The No. 29 pick overall in April out of Georgia currently is on the reserve-COVID list for the second time.

Latest News

News

Titans top draft pick arrested, charged with drunken driving

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The No. 29 pick overall in April out of Georgia currently is on the reserve-COVID list for the second time.

National

Lock of Abraham Lincoln’s hair sells for more than $81,000

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A lock of Abraham Lincoln’s hair along with a bloodstained telegram about his 1865 assassination have been sold at auction for more than $81,000.

News

Temporary lane closures on Gatlinburg Spur to begin Monday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Great Smoky Mountains National Park maintenance crews announced upcoming lane closures along the Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge.

News

Elderly couple who went missing while leaving Gatlinburg found in Georgia

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks and Alivia Harris
Officers said the couple appeared to be in good health and family members are headed to Georgia to pick them up.

WVLT

Humid, spotty rain ahead of Sally’s downpours

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
Tropical Storm Sally brings heavy rain late week, then a big cool down.

Politics Headlines

Florida city repeals 13-year ban on saggy pants

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Opa-locka City Commission voted to repeal both the original 2007 legislation and a 2013 ordinance that said women, not just men, could receive civil citations for wearing pants that exposed their undergarments.