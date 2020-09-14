Advertisement

Titans top draft pick arrested, charged with drunken driving

The No. 29 pick overall in April out of Georgia currently is on the reserve-COVID list for the second time.
Titans offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson arrested for DUI in Nashville.
Titans offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson arrested for DUI in Nashville.(WTVF)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 7:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Titans rookie Isaiah Wilson has been arrested and charged with drunken driving after he was spotted doing “donuts” in an intersection before crashing into a concrete wall.

Wilson was arrested Friday night and booked into the Davidson County Jail before being released on a DUI charge early Saturday morning. According to the arrest affidavit, Wilson told the officer he was having issues with a back tire, which caused the crash.

The offensive lineman also said he had two margaritas before driving. He struggled with the field sobriety tests before registering 0.107 on the final breath analyzer test. The legal blood alcohol limit in Tennessee is 0.08.

The Titans open the season Monday night at Denver. The No. 29 pick overall in April out of Georgia currently is on the reserve-COVID list for the second time. He started training camp on the list before being removed Aug. 3 and was placed on the list again on Sept. 6.

“We are aware of the situation,” the Titans said in a statement Saturday. “This is not conduct that is indicative of the character of our football team and we are working through details on how to proceed.”

The arrest was first reported by AtoZSportsNashville.com.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

TBI: Coffee Co. shooting suspect “no longer threat” after leading police on chase with hostage

Updated: moments ago
|
By Lauren Meyers and Alivia Harris
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly shooting in Coffee County.

News

GSMNP officials identify victim after bear found scavenging on remains

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers and Alivia Harris
Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials have closed a campsite and trail after discovering human male remains.

News

Extra $300 in federal unemployment ending in Tennessee

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The state says eligible claimants will receive the additional $300 for the weeks ending on Aug. 1 through Sept. 5.

News

Titans’ Henry faces toughest foe and friend Monday in Denver

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Denver Broncos are Derrick Henry’s kryptonite.

Latest News

National

Lock of Abraham Lincoln’s hair sells for more than $81,000

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A lock of Abraham Lincoln’s hair along with a bloodstained telegram about his 1865 assassination have been sold at auction for more than $81,000.

News

Temporary lane closures on Gatlinburg Spur to begin Monday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Great Smoky Mountains National Park maintenance crews announced upcoming lane closures along the Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge.

News

Elderly couple who went missing while leaving Gatlinburg found in Georgia

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks and Alivia Harris
Officers said the couple appeared to be in good health and family members are headed to Georgia to pick them up.

WVLT

Humid, spotty rain ahead of Sally’s downpours

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
Tropical Storm Sally brings heavy rain late week, then a big cool down.

Politics Headlines

Florida city repeals 13-year ban on saggy pants

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Opa-locka City Commission voted to repeal both the original 2007 legislation and a 2013 ordinance that said women, not just men, could receive civil citations for wearing pants that exposed their undergarments.