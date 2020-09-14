Two teens killed in North Carolina crash

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WVLT/WFMY) - Two teenagers are dead and four others were hospitalized after a crash that occurred Sunday night, North Carolina police said.

High Point investigators said the crash happened around 8 p.m. when a 21-year-old driver was going towards Oakview Road at about 80 to 100 miles per hour. Two teenagers, an 18-year-old boy and an 18-year-old girl, were in another vehicle making a left onto Oakview. The 21-year-old crashed into the two teens, killing them both.

The 21-year-old, along with his three passengers, were hospitalized.

WFMY reported that police are still gathering evidence.

