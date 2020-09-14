Advertisement

University of Tennessee ranks among top schools in U.S.

The report named the Haslam College of Business 28th among all public universities and Tickle College of Engineering 34th.
(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee ranked 52nd among all public universities and 112th nationally, according to the 2021 U.S. News and World Report.

The report named the Haslam College of Business 28th among all public universities and Tickle College of Engineering 34th.

“UT offers outstanding educational opportunities for all students across all disciplines with valuable and impactful experiences both in and out of the classroom,” said Provost John Zomchick. “Even through a pandemic we have enrolled more students and retained those from the previous year. Our faculty and students truly embody the Volunteer spirit. They are committed to making this world a richer and better place through their work.”

According to the undergraduate rankings, UT held steady or improved in many areas measured including peer assessment, faculty resources, reduced class size and six-year graduation rate.

The rankings are based on data gathered during the fall of 2019.

U.S. News recognized UT’s efforts to support veterans and their families. The university was ranked 48th among public schools on the Best Colleges for Veterans list.

In the overall university ranking, UT tied with Creighton University (Nebraska), Loyola University of Chicago, Rochester Institute of Technology (New York), the University of Illinois–Chicago, and the University of La Verne (California).

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Knox County nursing home identifies COVID-19 cluster

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
This week, data showed four new deaths at the facilities bringing the total to 43.

News

Knoxville man accused of dragging woman from car during carjacking incident

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Officials said the incident caused severe bruising on the victim’s arms and legs.

News

Amazon to hire another 100,000 to keep up with online shopping surge

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The company says the new hires will help pack, ship or sort orders, working in part-time and full-time roles.

News

UT reports more than 2.1K in isolation while active COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
University of Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman confirmed the university has 662 active COVID-19 cases.

Latest News

News

Knox County Schools report decrease in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler and Alivia Harris
Forty-one students and 17 staff members at Knox County Schools currently have COVID-19, according to data released by the Knox County School Board.

News

Roan Mountain State Parks cancels fall events due to COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Roan Mountain State Park announced several fall events have been canceled due tot he COVID-19 pandemic.

News

TBI: Coffee Co. shooting suspect “no longer threat” after leading police on chase with hostage

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers and Alivia Harris
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly shooting in Coffee County.

News

GSMNP officials identify victim after bear found scavenging on remains

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers and Alivia Harris
Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials have closed a campsite and trail after discovering human male remains.

National

Vinyl outsells CDs for first time since ’80s

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
Sales of the retro records outpaced those of CDs in the first half of this year, which hasn’t happened since the ’80s.

News

Extra $300 in federal unemployment ending in Tennessee

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The state says eligible claimants will receive the additional $300 for the weeks ending on Aug. 1 through Sept. 5.