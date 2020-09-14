University of Tennessee ranks among top schools in U.S.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee ranked 52nd among all public universities and 112th nationally, according to the 2021 U.S. News and World Report.

The report named the Haslam College of Business 28th among all public universities and Tickle College of Engineering 34th.

“UT offers outstanding educational opportunities for all students across all disciplines with valuable and impactful experiences both in and out of the classroom,” said Provost John Zomchick. “Even through a pandemic we have enrolled more students and retained those from the previous year. Our faculty and students truly embody the Volunteer spirit. They are committed to making this world a richer and better place through their work.”

According to the undergraduate rankings, UT held steady or improved in many areas measured including peer assessment, faculty resources, reduced class size and six-year graduation rate.

The rankings are based on data gathered during the fall of 2019.

U.S. News recognized UT’s efforts to support veterans and their families. The university was ranked 48th among public schools on the Best Colleges for Veterans list.

In the overall university ranking, UT tied with Creighton University (Nebraska), Loyola University of Chicago, Rochester Institute of Technology (New York), the University of Illinois–Chicago, and the University of La Verne (California).

