Weekly work searches to begin for unemployment claimants

Weekly required work searches will begin for unemployment claimants in the next coming weeks.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Sep. 14, 2020
Weekly required work searches will begun for unemployment claimants in the next coming weeks.

According to the Tenn. Department of Labor and Workforce Development, unemployment claimants will be required to submit their weekly work searches beginning on Sunday, Oct. 4.

“Claimants who choose to continue receiving unemployment benefits will start work search activities during the week of Sunday, Sept. 27. They will then document those searches during their weekly certification for Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, and each week after that date,” said TDLWD in a release.

The department said claimants who have a definite return to work date due to temporary layoff do not need to complete this requirement.

The following guidelines are for claimants who are receiving unemployment benefits:

Out of Work: Not Job Attached: Claimants who are out of work, and do not have a job to return to, will be required to complete weekly job searches.

Out of Work: Job Attached: Claimants who are temporarily laid off or furloughed, but expect to return to their previous employer, are not required to complete weekly job searches

Self-employed: Work search activities for those individuals who are self-employed and on the PUA program may include calling on clients, submitting bids or proposals, applying for contract or gig work, and or attend training. They should continue taking proactive steps to reopen their business. If they do not plan to reopen their business, they must complete a work registration and seek work.

Union Workers: Claimants, who are union workers, and attained employment through their union hiring hall, are not required to complete weekly job searches.

COVID-19: Claimants who are out of work due to one of the COVID-19 reasons listed in the CARES Act may be exempt from performing job searches if they self-certify that they are unable to look for work due to one of the designations and are otherwise able and available.

For more information visit the TDLWD website here.

