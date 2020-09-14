Advertisement

Whale stranded in crocodile-infested river after taking wrong turn

A humpback whale has become stranded in a crocodile-infested river in Australia after it took the wrong turn, CNN reported.
(KKTV)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(CNN) -A humpback whale has become stranded in a crocodile-infested river in Australia after it took the wrong turn, CNN reported.

According to CNN, three whales entered East Alligator River in Kakadu National Park last week.

A spokesperson for the park told CNN, the animals were first spotted on Tuesday. Park staff have been monitoring one whale which has been stuck, the other two are thought to have left the area.

The spokesperson said scientists can’t say what for sure happened but they believe a “wrong turn” is the most likely explanation.

“We are monitoring the situation and working with NT government authorities to gather data on this unusual event, and an expert working group has been set up to monitor the whale and prepare plans for intervention if required,” said the park in Facebook post.

An exclusion zone has been put in place in Kakadu National Park, after three humpback whales entered the East Alligator...

Posted by Kakadu National Park on Friday, September 11, 2020

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

