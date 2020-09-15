16 indicted on drug charges in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Jefferson City Police Department announced a drug investigation resulted in 16 people being indicted.

Police said 11 of those people have been arrested, including:

- Connie R Hurst, 52, Talbott, charged with one count of sale and delivery of Methamphetamine and one count of sale and delivery of Oxymorphone

- Jonathan C. Prater, 30, Talbott, charged with one count of sale and delivery of Methamphetamine

- David H. Moore, 56, Talbott, charged with three counts of sale and delivery of Methamphetamine

- Deanna Franklin, 65, Jefferson City, charged with three counts of sale and delivery of Methamphtemaine, one count of sale and delivery of a schedule 3 controlled substance (Suboxone), felony possession of Methamphetamine, possession of a schedule 3 controlled substance (Suboxone), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of a handgun during the commission of a felony, driving while in possession of Methamphetamine, simple possession of a schedule 2 controlled substance (Hydrocodone), simple possession of a schedule 2 controlled substance (Oxycodone), possession of a legend drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of Marijuana, simple possession of a schedule 5 controlled substance and simple possession of a schedule 4 controlled substance

- Jacqualine V. Lyndsey Naillon, 29, Newport charged with two counts of sale and delivery of Suboxone and one count of sell and delivery of Roxycodone

- Joshston Sullivan Shannon, 38, Jefferson City charged with one count of sale and delivery of Marijuana in a drug free zone

- Carroll Richard Matthews, 46, Blaine charged with one count of sale and delivery of Methamphetamine

- Terrance Lee Blanton, 28, Morristown charged with one count of sale and delivery of Suboxone

- Bradley Matthew Harville, 36, Thorn Hill charged with one count of sale and delivery of a counterfeit controlled substance

- Robert Boling, 36, Jefferson City charged with one count of sale and delivery of Methamphetamine and one count of sale and delivery of Methamphetamine in a drug free zone

- Keith Eric Collins, 34, Morristown charged with three counts of sale and delivery of Suboxone

