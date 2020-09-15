3 brothers accused of raping 10-year-old Louisiana girl, 1 on the run
Louisiana authorities said three brothers are accused of raping a 10-year-old Louisiana girl and one is still on the run.
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
According to Kenner Police Department, Raul and Wilmer Paz Perez were arrested Saturday and charged with first-degree rape of a victim under the age of 13. As of Monday, Elder Paz Perez remains a wanted fugitive.
Kenner police said the brothers were alone with the girl on Sept. 9 and began making sexual advances towards her. Police said the girl locked herself in a room and refused but they broke in and raped her.
Anyone with information of Elder Paz Perez whereabouts should contact Kenner police at 504-712-2222.
