7 hospitalized after car crash on Golden Gate Bridge, possibly exposed to fentanyl

(CNN) -Seven people were hospitalized after a car crash on the Golden Gate Bridge Sunday in San Francisco. CNN reported the crash may have exposed them to fentanyl.

According to CNN, California Highway Patrol officers in Marin were called to the incident around 11:45 a.m. local time after reported calls that a driver may have collided with a movable median barrier at the bridge’s toll plaza.

San Francisco Fire Department responded to the call tending the driver along with a highway patrol officer. According to CNN, the vehicle and driver were moved off the roadway and the paramedics were called.

CNN reported, the highway patrol officer began exhibiting signs of a possible fentanyl exposure and quickly became incapacitated.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, fentanyl is a synthetic opioid similar to morphine but 50 to 100 times more potent.

A second highway patrol officer, along with a tow truck drive also began showing signs of fentanyl exposure.

“Due to the extreme danger of fentanyl, the Alexander Avenue off ramp from northbound US-101 as well as the on ramp were closed and the area was deemed both a crime scene and hazmat scene,” the Marin station said.

CNN said four more highway patrol officers, the fire department personnel and the driver were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to San Francisco County Jail for DUI and possession of a controlled substance.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.