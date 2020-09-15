Chick-fil-A tests new sandwich with pimento cheese

(WVLT/WJHL) -Do you like pimento cheese? Chick-fil-A is testing out a new sandwich, Honey Pepper Pimento Cheese.

The company said at select locations the sandwich will be drizzled with honey and topped with pimento cheese. It is also served with pickled jalapenos.

WJHL reported, according to a statement from the chains public relations agency, the sandwich is only being offered in Asheville, North Carolina and upstate South Carolina locations.

The chain also released new menu items nationally on Monday. The new items are a chocolate fudge brownie that would be available year-round and the seasonal Mocha Cream Cold Brew beverage.

