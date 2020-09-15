Advertisement

Closing campus ‘most dangerous thing university could do,’ says Dr. Birx at UT event

White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx called on University of Tennessee students to stop participating in off-campus events that officials believe are responsible for the greatest case spread of the virus across the university.
Dr. Deborah Birx at The University of Tennessee
Dr. Deborah Birx at The University of Tennessee(WVLT)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx called on University of Tennessee students to stop participating in off-campus events that officials believe are responsible for the greatest case spread of the virus across the university.

“The planning that the SEC schools did... is really quite good. I’m confident that a large number of students are not being infected in the classroom," said Dr. Birx during a press briefing on UT campus Tuesday.

Birx also encouraged students to come forward for testing after chancellor Donde Plowman previously said some students were trying to avoid alerting the university to their COVID-19 positive status.

“I wanna applaud the students who are coming forward and getting tested because that is how we stop the virus," said Dr. Birx. “To every student who is not following the rules, what you’re doing is creating superspreader events. Really calling on every student: being in college is a responsibility... it’s your responsibility not to participate in superspreader events.”

Dr. Birx said she does not believe closing down the campus and sending students away to participate in virtual-only classes is a viable option.

“We think the most dangerous thing is to stop having classes," said Dr. Birx. “Because then you have both the 70-80 percent of students who have already rented that space and they are going to stay. And then they’re not connected to their friends and the university so they’re going to create other types of off-campus gatherings.”

Dr. Birx said a plan for sending students home for Thanksgiving in still in the works, but could involve requiring students to be tested before leaving campus and when returning.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Crews search for man missing in Big Creek area of Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Great Smoky Mountain National Park officals said a search was underway Tuesday for a missing man in the Big Creek area.

News

Dr. Deborah Birx visits University of Tennessee as campus COVID-19 case count rapidly rises

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Megan Sadler
White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx visited the University of Tennessee Tuesday to meet with Chancellor Donde Plowman to discuss the ongoing fight against the school’s rapidly increasing case count.

News

Tennessee death row inmate claims intellectual disability

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Tennessee death row inmate is asking a federal judge to postpone his December execution, arguing that he is intellectually disabled.

News

City of Louisville reaches agreement with Breonna Taylor’s family

Updated: 3 hours ago
It is expected to be one of the largest settlements involving an officer-involved shooting in Louisville police history.

Latest News

News

Knoxville firefighters travel to Oregon to battle wildfires

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Rural Metro Fire says two firefighters are headed to the west coast to help battle the ongoing wildfires there.

WVLT

Spotty pop-ups for now, tracking Sally

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
Hurricane Sally brings heavy rain for part of our area late week, then a big cool down.

News

“Will we have it in 6 months?” East Tenn. pantries still coping with COVID-19

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg and Gwendolyn Ducre
The nation is now well into its sixth month dealing with the coronavirus, and some East Tennesseans are still wondering where their next meal will come from. Local food banks are trying to be their answer.

News

Man dies after driving into tractor head-on in Knox County

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said a man died after hitting a tractor head-on Monday afternoon.

News

Pepsi company launching ‘enhanced water beverage’

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
PepsiCo is releasing a new drink, called Driftwell.

News

Weekly work searches to resume for unemployment claimants

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Weekly required work searches will resume for unemployment claimants in the next coming weeks.