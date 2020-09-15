Advertisement

Crews search for man missing in Big Creek area of Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Great Smoky Mountains National Park Midnight Hole
Great Smoky Mountains National Park Midnight Hole(Bob Carr | GSMNP)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS, Tenn. (WVLT) - Great Smoky Mountain National Park officials said a search was underway Tuesday for a missing man in the Big Creek area.

According to a release, 25-year-old, Yogesh Patel, of Oak Forest, Illinois was reported missing just after 7:30 p.m. Monday. Witnesses reportedly saw Patel struggling after falling into the water at Midnight Hole.

Bystanders say they attempted to pull Patel from the water but were unsuccessful.

Rangers were unable to find Patel due to darkness Monday evening, but search efforts resumed Tuesday morning.

According to park officials, visitors may experience temporary closures as search operations continue to allow the rescue teams safe access to the area.

