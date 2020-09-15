Documentary honoring East Tenn. hero Stan Brock premiering at Maryville drive-in

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tickets are on sale now for a new special documentary called “Medicine Man: The Stan Brock Story.” Brock was the founder and leader of Remote Area Medical (RAM), an area nonprofit that travels the country to aid lower-income communities.

Brock passed away in 2018, but RAM carries on his legacy. Brock founded the organization in 1985, and it was originally intended to serve as a safety net of free medical care in remote areas of developing countries, but Brock began receiving requests to operate the clinics in remote areas of the US. That led to the first RAM clinic in the US, which was held in Sneedville in 1992.

Chris Hall, Chief Operations Officer for RAM, said the new documentary is “really going to go back and show the life of Stan, from the time he was born, all the way up to the time of creating RAM.” Hall added that the film was developed by Paul Angel and Vladimir Daniel, of the United Kingdom. They filmed Brock for more than 8 years.

The film is a part of the 51st Nashville Film Festival and is among more than 200 films that are part of the event, but this is the only one to have a live screening. The event is meant to raise money for RAM.

General admission is free to the event, but you have to reserve your ticket, and you can donate to RAM at check out. There are also early admission and VIP access tickets, which are $50 and $100 respectively.

The film will premier October 6 at the Parkway Drive-in in Maryville around 8 p.m.

Go here to reserve your ticket.

