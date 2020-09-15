Dog found with chain embedded in neck becomes police employee

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC/WVLT) - A dog found with a chain embedded in its neck was sworn in at the Anniston Police Department in Alabama.

Jack was found weeks ago by a public works employee, according to WBRC. A GoFundMe raised money for his surgery.

On Tuesday, Police Chief Nick Bowles swore Jack in with an oath, which instructs him not to tear up his new owner’s garbage. He will be a part of the department’s public relation’s department. Jack will be staying with Sargent Michael Webb.

“We’ll start taking him around, and getting him involved in the schools. Obviously he had the stitches, and those injuries, so we wanted to let those heal up before we took him around everybody. But he, he’s ready to go and we’re ready for the community to be involved with him,” said Sgt. Webb.

WBRC reported that Jack gets along great with the Webb’s, including their new baby.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.