Dr. Deborah Birx visits University of Tennessee as campus COVID-19 case count rapidly rises

White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx visited the University of Tennessee Tuesday to meet with Chancellor Donde Plowman to discuss the ongoing fight against the school’s rapidly increasing case count.
Dr. Birx visited with Gov. Hutchinson in Little Rock.
Dr. Birx visited with Gov. Hutchinson in Little Rock.(KY3)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx visited the University of Tennessee Tuesday to meet with Chancellor Donde Plowman to discuss the ongoing fight against the school’s rapidly increasing case count.

Dr. Birx was scheduled to participate in a roundtable with UT leadership, state and local officials, and healthcare professionals.

A release from the White House said Dr. Birx would address the media following the roundtable event which began at 10:30 a.m.

