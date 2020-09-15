Farragut football coach battling cancer for second time

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Farragut Football Coach Eddie Courtney is battling cancer for the second time.

After years of covering sports, WVLT Sports Director Rick Russo shared his personal account of working alongside Courtney.

“He’s one of the most genuine individuals you’ll ever meet. Farragut’s Eddie Courtney has been a mainstay in his community for decades and the caring he has shared has most certainly left an impact on those he’s touched. If leading by example is the best way to impact young lives, then coach Courtney has helped write the book on it. His ability to show others how to handle difficult times with grace has been something impressive to see. Like the coach, I experienced a bout with cancer and know first hand how troubling that news and the subsequent treatment of the illness can be. Through it all, Eddie Courtney remained true to his values, maintaining his faith in others and most importantly, in the Lord.”

Courtney who previously overcame Hodgkin’s disease back in 2005 is now fighting again as he was diagnosed with Prostate Cancer six weeks ago. Courtney is scheduled to have surgery on Wednesday.

Courtney told his team after practice today about the situation he is once again facing. The Admirals are 2-1 on the young season and are set to host Morristown West on Friday. His son Geoff will call the offensive plays this Friday night. Chris McNeer will handle the defensive coaching chores.

“There’s no doubt, that the Farragut community will rise again in support of their head coach and leader during this difficult time," said Russo.

Coach Courtney’s mentor, the late Ken Sparks would always say, ‘It’s not about the wins. If you do the right things, the wins will come. The wins will be the impact you make on your players and your community.’ Well doing things the right way helped the coach develop an even more special bond with his community, his peers and his players. That bond would help the Admirals set sail on to the school’s first-ever state football championship in 2016 and it will help the program also push though this 2020 season. Yes, the wins will come, but not at the cost of comprising what coach Courtney stands for and what he believes is the right way to impact young lives.”

