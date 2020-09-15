Former Lady Vol Candace Parker named WNBA Defensive Player of the Year by AP

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Former Lady Vol Candace Parker has been named as the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year by the Associated Press Tuesday.

Parker, who is playing her 13th WNBA season with Los Angeles, has averaged 14.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.2 steals, 1.2 blocks in 22 games to earn her first WNBA Defensive Player of the Year award.

She also won her third rebounding title and first since back-to-back Peak Performer Awards for boards in 2008 and 2009.

